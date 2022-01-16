MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 119,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 123,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. MOGU has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MOGU in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

