MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 119,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 123,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. MOGU has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Get MOGU alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MOGU in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.