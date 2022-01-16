Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

