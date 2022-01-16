-$0.10 EPS Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEVA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

AEVA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,554. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

