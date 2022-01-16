JulSwap Price Hits $0.0219 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $448,412.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.81 or 0.07759397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,330.80 or 0.99804142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008270 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

