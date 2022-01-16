EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDRVF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

