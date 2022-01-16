Short Interest in International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Declines By 42.9%

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITNM remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. International Monetary Systems has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41.
About International Monetary Systems
