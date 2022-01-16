Short Interest in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Decreases By 42.3%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of IESC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. IES has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.
