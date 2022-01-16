Short Interest in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Decreases By 42.3%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IESC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22. IES has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IES by 659.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after acquiring an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth $2,307,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth $1,906,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 459,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

