Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $12.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. 1,741,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,633. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

