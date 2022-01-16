IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.