Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 27,513 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $136,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

