Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Reduced by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up about 2.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 230.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $31,787,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,452.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 474,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 444,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

