William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 12,914 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $167,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $520.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

