Hemenway Trust Co LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $466.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

