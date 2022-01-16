Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

