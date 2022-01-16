Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.22 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

