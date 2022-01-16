Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 71 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

