Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $156.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.