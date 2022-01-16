Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,226 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 131,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.29 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $156.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.96.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

