Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $109.86 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.12.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

