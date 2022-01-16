BSC Station (BSCS) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $591,019.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.81 or 0.07759397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,330.80 or 0.99804142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008270 BTC.

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

