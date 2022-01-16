Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 271,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,440. Procept BioRobotics has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $47.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,890,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

