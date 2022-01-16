Centaur (CNTR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $605,840.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $605,840.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,375,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

