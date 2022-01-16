FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Purchases $21,590.00 in Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Anthony John Durkacz acquired 17,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,968.19.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

