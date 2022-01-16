Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0366

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $118.73 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,986,754 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars.

