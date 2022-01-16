$664.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $664.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.50 million and the lowest is $658.29 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $70.72. 631,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

