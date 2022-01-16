$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. 2,017,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

