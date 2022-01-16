Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,363 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.86% of Teledyne Technologies worth $172,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 82.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after buying an additional 54,576 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 42.6% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 63.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $420.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $353.82 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

