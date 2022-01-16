Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.43. US Foods posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 620%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of US Foods by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. 1,695,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

