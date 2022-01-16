The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 202.9% in December

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 359,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,447. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get The Coretec Group alerts:

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.