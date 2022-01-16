$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

USFD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.95. 1,695,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in US Foods by 197.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

