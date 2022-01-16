Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 41.0% in December

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUHJY stock remained flat at $$12.10 during midday trading on Friday. 149,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUHJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

