Ally Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,407 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

