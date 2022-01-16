$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $21,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

