Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.76.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

ROK traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.05. The stock had a trading volume of 677,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.73. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

