Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $14.93 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $380.68 or 0.00878205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $32,073.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.65 or 0.07757368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,280.71 or 0.99845146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008278 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 39,230 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

