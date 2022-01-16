$15.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $15.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $58.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $54,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 272,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,594. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $232.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.