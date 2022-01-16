Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alarm.com worth $208,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $78.35 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

