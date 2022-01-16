Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

