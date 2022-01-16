Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Post -$1.07 EPS

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 924,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,785. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.