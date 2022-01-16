Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

KNX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 1,618,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.