Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.
KNX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 1,618,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.
In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,939 shares of company stock worth $14,051,645 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
