Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 392,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

