Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to Announce -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

ZYME traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 924,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,785. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

