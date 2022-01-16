William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 119,200 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,200 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $290,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

MLM opened at $402.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average is $387.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

