AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 111,516 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.64. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

