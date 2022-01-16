William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $328.89 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,221 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $328,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 21,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $3,938,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 654,140 shares worth $120,058,152. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $121.09 and a one year high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -342.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.