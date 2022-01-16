Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

NYSE:BABA opened at $131.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

