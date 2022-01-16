Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 839 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.26.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

