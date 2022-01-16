Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock worth $21,300,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

