Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in December

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. 115,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,137. Nidec has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

