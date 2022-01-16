i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,100 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

IAUCF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAUCF. CIBC increased their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

